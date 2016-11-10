Nov 10 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc -

* Pinnacle entertainment inc - "our same-store revenue performance in 2016 q3 was negatively impacted by severe rain and flooding in baton rouge"

* Pinnacle entertainment reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $595.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $593.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S