Nov 10 Ralph Lauren Corp :
* Ralph Lauren reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
and maintains its fiscal 2017 outlook
* For fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its guidance
* Consolidated net revenue is expected to decrease at a
low-double digit rate consistent with way forward plan for FY
2017
* Expects to incur restructuring charges of about $400
million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities
* Ralph Lauren Corp qtrly consolidated comparable retail
store sales decreased 8% on a reported basis
* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for Q3 of fiscal 2017
is expected to be down approximately 200 to 225 basis points
compared to prior year period
* Expects its fiscal 2017 restructuring activities to result
in approximately $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings
* Ralph Lauren Corp - in Q3 of fiscal 2017, company expects
consolidated net revenues to be down low-double digits to down
low-teens on a reported basis
* Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is
expected to have minimal impact on revenue growth in fiscal 2017
* Ralph Lauren Corp qtrly consolidated comparable retail
store sales decreased 9% in constant currency
* Ralph Lauren Corp -FY fiscal 2017, Q3 guidance excludes
restructuring, other related charges expected to be recorded in
connection with co's way forward plan
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.81 billion
