Nov 10 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Meta financial group inc - initial transaction
consideration is approximately $15 million
* Meta financial group inc - deal includes additional
contingent consideration of up to approximately $35 million
* Meta financial group - proposed purchase, has been
approved by boards of all companies and is expected to close in
fourth calendar quarter of 2016
* Meta financial-excluding acquisition-related expenses,
expected that impact of transaction will provide 10% to 16%
percent accretion to meta's first fy eps
* Meta financial group - does not intend to raise additional
capital for acquisition
* Meta financial group - expects to see approximately 10
percent tangible book value dilution at closing with earn-back
period of 3 to 4 years
* metabank to acquire the assets of specialty consumer
services lp
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: