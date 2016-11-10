BRIEF-Esperite says Genoma files appeal to the decision ruled by Swiss court
* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) ANNOUNCES THAT GENOMA SA FILED APPEAL TO THE DECISION RULED BY THE SWISS COURT
Nov 10 Paragon Offshore Plc :
* Says Lee Ahlstrom appointed interim CFO
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Dean Taylor to serve as interim president and CEO
* Paragon Offshore Plc -additionally, board named Lee Ahlstrom, currently senior vice president of investor relations, strategy, and planning, as interim CFO
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Taylor and Ahlstrom succeed Randall D. Stilley and Steven A. Manz, who are no longer with company
* Stilley is no longer a member of Paragon board of directors
* Paragon Offshore announces leadership changes
CALGARY, Alberta, May 18 The oil industry in Canada's resource-rich Alberta will be on the hook for a C$235 million ($172.7 million) government loan to clean up a rising number of oil wells abandoned by owners who have gone bankrupt, the province said on Thursday.