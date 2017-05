Nov 10 Infosonics Corp

* Infosonics reports third quarter 2016 results

* On September 30, 2016, co had $1.7 million in cash, $10.3 million of net working capital and $640,000 of outstanding funded debt

* Co says "working to drive down operating expenses by 20% in Q4 compared to Q3 to reduce our breakeven point"

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 sales fell 26 percent to $9.0 million