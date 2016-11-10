BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Acasta Enterprises Inc :
* Stellwagen announces its acquisition by Acasta Enterprises Inc. for US$270 million
* Acasta Enterprises Inc to commit us$100 million to Stellwagen Capital's investment vehicles
* Deal for about US$270 million plus future consideration contingent on operating performance of Stellwagen over next three to five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: