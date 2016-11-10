BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 International Speedway Corp
* International Speedway Corporation announces amendment to share repurchase program
* International Speedway Corp says board of directors has authorized an additional $200 million to company's current stock purchase plan
* International Speedway Corp says additional stock purchase plan brings total authorized stock purchases under plan to $530 million
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan