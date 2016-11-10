BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $2.99
* Company has retained advisors to explore options to restructure its debt and assess other potential alternatives
* Pernix therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q3 revenue fell 15 percent to $41.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan