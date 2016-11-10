Nov 10 Agree Realty Corp -

* Agree Realty announces expanded $350 million credit facility

* Credit facility comprised of $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility and extensions of existing $65 million, $35 million unsecured term loans

* Says revolving facility will mature in January 2021 with options to extend maturity date to January 2022

* Says unsecured term loans will mature in January 2024

