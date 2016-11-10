BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln -SEC filing
* TCG BDC Inc files for IPO of up to $100.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
Nov 10 Agree Realty Corp -
* Agree Realty announces expanded $350 million credit facility
* Credit facility comprised of $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility and extensions of existing $65 million, $35 million unsecured term loans
* Says revolving facility will mature in January 2021 with options to extend maturity date to January 2022
* Says unsecured term loans will mature in January 2024
