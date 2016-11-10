Nov 10 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :
* Says Billy Bishop appointed CEO
* Blue buffalo pet products inc - Kurt Schmidt retiring with
transition through 2017
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue Buffalo reports third quarter 2016 results and
announces ceo succession
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $288 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.79
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion
