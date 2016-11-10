BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Airgain Inc
* Q3 sales increased 87% to $12.4 million from $6.7 million in same year-ago period
* Airgain reports third quarter and nine month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan