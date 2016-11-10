Nov 10 Esterline Technologies Corp

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.27, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline Technologies says company expects fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be in a range of $165 million to $185 million

* Esterline reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.30 to $4.70 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.96 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.76 including items

* Q4 sales $543.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $522.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.90 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S