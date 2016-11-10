BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Nordstrom Inc
* Q3 results included a non-cash goodwill impairment of $197 million related to Trunk Club
* Nordstrom - sees FY comparable sales approximately flat
* Sees FY net sales to rise approximately 3.5 percent
* Nordstrom third quarter 2016 operational results exceeded expectations
* Q3 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.4 percent
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95 excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan