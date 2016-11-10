BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Sunlink Health Systems Inc
* Sunlink Health Systems announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $13.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan