* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc -
* Cachet Financial Solutions reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $1.46
* Q3 revenue rose 124 percent to $2.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan