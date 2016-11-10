BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc -
* Product revenues in U.S. for quarter $1.7 million, increased by $511,000, or 43%, when compared to same period in prior year
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc quarterly loss per share $0.46
* Oculus Innovative Sciences reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
* Q2 revenue $4.11 million versus $4.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan