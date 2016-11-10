BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Sunrun Inc -
* Raising deployment guidance for 2016 to 285 MW
* Sunrun reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $112 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan