BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Image Sensing Systems Inc -
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations was $3.4 million, compared to revenue from continuing operations of $4.1 million in Q3 of 2015
* Image Sensing Systems announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan