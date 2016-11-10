BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Cartesian Inc
* Cartesian reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly GAAP revenues declined 18 pct to $17.3 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenues decreased 10 pct to $19.0 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan