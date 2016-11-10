BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 S&W Seed Co
* S&W announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $12.25 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&W Seed Co says gross profit margins of 15.9 pct during Q1 of fiscal 2017, compared to gross profit margins of 16.1 pct in Q1 of fiscal 2016
* S&W Seed Co says continues to expect annual revenue of approximately $100 million, which would reflect an increase of approximately 4 pct over fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan