Nov 10 Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $73.9 million to $74.7 million

* Q3 revenue $19.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.3 million

* For quarter ending December 31, 2016, upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $18.5 million to $19.3 million

* For full year ending December 31, 2016, upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $73.9 million to $74.7 million

* FY ending Dec 31, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12.1 million to $12.7 million