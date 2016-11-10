BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Ensync Inc
* Ensync reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $7.7 million versus $300,000
* Backlog for PPA projects, components and systems at end of fiscal Q1 2017 stood at approximately $5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan