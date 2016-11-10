BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Ironclad Performance Wear Corp -
* Ironclad Performance Wear reports third quarter 19.1% sales increase and 18.1% gross profit increase from prior year
* Q3 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan