Nov 10 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife solutions reports record results for third quarter 2016

* Qtrly product sales $2.1 million versus $1.6 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share attributable to Biolife solutions$0.08

* Do not anticipate meaningful biologistex revenue in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $8.0 million