BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife solutions reports record results for third quarter 2016
* Qtrly product sales $2.1 million versus $1.6 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share attributable to Biolife solutions$0.08
* Do not anticipate meaningful biologistex revenue in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan