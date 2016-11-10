BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Uni-pixel Inc :
* Uni-Pixel Inc qtrly loss per share $0.17
* Unipixel reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $900,000 versus $1.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan