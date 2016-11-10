BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Camping World Holdings Inc :
* Camping World Holdings Inc qtrly pro forma earnings per unit $0.94
* Camping World Holdings Inc qtrly new vehicle units sold increased 22.0 pct to 14,333 units
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $970.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Camping World Holdings Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $1.01 billion versus I/B/E/S view $970.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan