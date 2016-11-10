BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Capricor Therapeutics Inc :
* Capricor - currently expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund research and development programs and other operations into Q4 2017
* Capricor Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q3 loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan