BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - expect cash, cash equivalents at Sept 30, 2016 to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements through at least Sept 30, 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Q3 loss per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan