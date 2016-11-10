BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Determine Inc -
* Determine announces 2nd quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.28
* Q2 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan