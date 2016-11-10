BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Bsquare Corp -
* Bsquare reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue fell 15 percent to $22.5 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $21 million to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan