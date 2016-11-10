BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Ingram Micro Inc :
* Ingram Micro Inc - end date by which acquisition of Ingram Micro by Tianjin Tianhai must be completed has been extended to Dec 15, 2016
Ingram micro announces extension of end date of merger agreement with tianjin tianhai; acquisition of ingram micro remains on track to close in 2016
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan