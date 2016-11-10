Nov 10 Ingram Micro Inc :

* Ingram Micro Inc - end date by which acquisition of Ingram Micro by Tianjin Tianhai must be completed has been extended to Dec 15, 2016

* Ingram micro announces extension of end date of merger agreement with tianjin tianhai; acquisition of ingram micro remains on track to close in 2016