Nov 10 Dillard's Inc -

* Total merchandise sales for 13-week period ended October 29, 2016 were $1.323 billion and $1.382 billion for 13-week period ended October 31, 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dillard's Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: