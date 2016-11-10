Nov 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd -

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.57, revenue view $4.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says results continued to be impacted by declines in mall traffic and tourism in certain major cities

* Sees FY comparable sales to decrease in mid-single digit range

* Sees Q3 comparable sales to decrease in mid-single digit range

* Results continued to be impacted by strategic decision to reduce sell-in of inventory to U.S. wholesale channel

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.37 to $4.43 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.61 to $1.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.38 billion

* Q2 revenue $1.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 5.4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: