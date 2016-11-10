BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
* American renal associates holdings inc qtrly net patient service operating revenues increased 15% to $193.0 million
* American renal associates holdings - john mcdonough agreed to step down from role as executive vp, coo and treasurer, effective december 31, 2016
* American renal associates holdings, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan