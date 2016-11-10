Nov 10 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* American renal associates holdings inc qtrly net patient service operating revenues increased 15% to $193.0 million

* American renal associates holdings - john mcdonough agreed to step down from role as executive vp, coo and treasurer, effective december 31, 2016

* American renal associates holdings, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S