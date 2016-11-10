BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 51job Inc
* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q4 of 2016 is in estimated range of rmb3.05 to rmb3.25 (us$0.46 to us$0.49) per share
* 51Job, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.89 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.84
* Q3 revenue rmb 595 million versus i/b/e/s view rmb 591.2 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 680 million to rmb 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan