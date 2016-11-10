Nov 10 51job Inc

* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q4 of 2016 is in estimated range of rmb3.05 to rmb3.25 (us$0.46 to us$0.49) per share

* 51Job, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.89 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.84

* Q3 revenue rmb 595 million versus i/b/e/s view rmb 591.2 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 680 million to rmb 700 million