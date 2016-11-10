BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Vantiv Inc
* Vantiv announces agreement to acquire moneris solutions usa
* Vantiv inc - deal for $425 million
* Vantiv announces agreement to acquire moneris solutions usa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan