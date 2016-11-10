BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Spark Networks Inc -
* For Q3 of 2016, net loss was $94,000, a $728,000 improvement versus year ago period
* Spark Networks Inc quarterly ARPU $15.81 versus $19.04 last year
* Spark Networks(R) reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 28 percent to $8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan