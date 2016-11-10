Nov 10 Spark Networks Inc -

* For Q3 of 2016, net loss was $94,000, a $728,000 improvement versus year ago period

* Spark Networks Inc quarterly ARPU $15.81 versus $19.04 last year

* Spark Networks(R) reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 28 percent to $8.4 million