BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.0 million
* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc says board of directors unanimously appointed Raouf Halim as CEO on September 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan