* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 11 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding -plan to initiate honor study, 12-week phase 3 trial evaluating TNX-102 SL, 5.6 mg, in military-related PTSD, in Q1 of coming year
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding - believes co's existing funds are sufficient to fund its operating expenses,clinical activity for at least next 12 months
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan