BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 11 Adma Biologics Inc :
* ADMA Biologics reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $2.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan