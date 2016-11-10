BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 11 Darling Ingredients Inc :
* Darling Ingredients Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results: aggressive debt reduction while managing global commodity volatility and food segment challenges
* Q3 sales $853.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $858.9 mln
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan