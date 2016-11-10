Nov 11 Darling Ingredients Inc :

* Darling Ingredients Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results: aggressive debt reduction while managing global commodity volatility and food segment challenges

* Q3 sales $853.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $858.9 mln

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S