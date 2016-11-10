Nov 10 Temple Hotels Inc -

* Temple Hotels Inc reports 2016 third quarter results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.10

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.09

* As at Sept. 30, 2016, all nine Fort McMurray properties had been reopened following mandatory evacuation

* For three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, REVPAR for same property portfolio was $99.32, compared to $97.89 last year