BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Temple Hotels Inc -
* Temple Hotels Inc reports 2016 third quarter results
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.10
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* As at Sept. 30, 2016, all nine Fort McMurray properties had been reopened following mandatory evacuation
* For three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, REVPAR for same property portfolio was $99.32, compared to $97.89 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan