* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :
* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - net loss for Q3 of 2016 was $15.0 million compared with net earnings of $18.5 million in same period in 2015
* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue C$308.3 million versus C$364.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan