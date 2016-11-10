BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Sir Royalty Income Fund :
* Qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.30 per fund unit
* Sir royalty income fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased to $72.5 million, up 3.4pct from Q3 2015,
* Sir royalty income fund - overall same store sales growth of 0.9pct in quarter
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.9 percent
* Sir royalty income fund reports 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan