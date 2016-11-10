Nov 10 Sir Royalty Income Fund :

* Qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.30 per fund unit

* Sir royalty income fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased to $72.5 million, up 3.4pct from Q3 2015,

* Sir royalty income fund - overall same store sales growth of 0.9pct in quarter

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.9 percent

* Sir royalty income fund reports 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: