BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Xcel Energy Inc -
* Xcel Energy Inc says expects to issue new debt to fund redemption of notes
* Xcel Energy Inc says aggregate principal amount of notes currently outstanding is $254 million
* Xcel Energy announces redemption of outstanding 5.613% senior notes, series B due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan