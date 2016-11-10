BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Crius Energy Trust -
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $222.6 million
* Adjusted ebitda in Q3 of 2016 was $20.6 million, a 28.0% increase over $16.1 million in Q3 of 2015.
* Q3 revenue view $227.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crius Energy Trust reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan