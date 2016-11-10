BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Advanced Disposal Services Inc -
* Completed previously-announced comprehensive debt refinancing plan, including $1.8 billion of new senior credit facilities
* Advanced Disposal Services closes debt refinancing
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan