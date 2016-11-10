BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Triton International Ltd -
* Quarterly loss per share $0.69
* Quarterly total leasing revenues $247.9 million versus $175.7 million
* Triton International Limited reports third quarter 2016 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan