BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Terago Inc -
* Quarterly loss per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Terago reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 3.2 percent to C$14.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan