BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp :
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - anticipates that its current financial resources will provide sufficient cash to fund operations through end of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Ampliphi biosciences reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan